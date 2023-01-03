By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): At the start of the New Year 2023, Indian Railways has set a goal to transform its heritage lines with modern technology and for this, the Ministry of Railways has set a plan to introduce Hydrogen Power Trains on its heritage lines in the second half of this year, said source on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the plan 'Hydrogen for Heritage' is not only technology to change the look and operating system of a train, it will also promote to use of green energy in public transport systems.

Hydrogen Trains will introduce on narrow gauge and meter gauge both.

As per the Ministry of Railways, hydrogen-powered trains will introduce on 8 heritage roots. These roots are the Matheran Hill Railway of Central Railway, which is a length of 19.97 kilometers, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway of North Frontier Railway, which length of 88.6 Kilometer, 96.5 Kilometer Kalka Shimla Railway and the Kangra Valley Railway of Northern Railway, which length of 164 Kilometer, Bilmora Waghai Root of Western Railway, which length of 62.7 Kilometer, Mhow Patalpani Root of Western Railway, which length of 58 Kilometer, Nilgiri Mountain Root of Southern Railway, which length is 46 Kilometer and Marwar Devgarh Madriya Root of North Western Railway, which length is 52 Kilometer.

To operate Hydrogen-Powered Train on these heritage roots many technical changes are already being made. For, smooth operation, the Propulsion Unit will be set up in every coach of the train. Also, for a better travel experience, Vistadome Coaches will set on every train.

It is believed that these hydrogen trains will replace the trains in the country, which were designed in the 1950-60s. (ANI)

