Jaipur, January 3: Protesting against the Jharkhand government's decision of declaring 'sacred' Shri Sammed Shikharji a tourist place, Jain saint Muni Sugyeya Sagar, who was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike, died in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday. Jain Muni had given up food and water in the Jain temple located in Sanganer in protest against the declaration of Shri Sammed Shikharji a tourist place. He passed away this morning.

He was cremated in Jain Nasiya Road Atishay Teerth Virodaya Nagar Sanganer.

The followers of the religion attended in large numbers to have the darshan of the sage. After his demise, Jain sage Samarth Sagar also announced an indefinite hunger strike. Jain monk Acharya Sunil Sagar Maharaj said that Jain monk Shri Sagar sacrificed his life today for the protection of pilgrimages.

He said that there is a lack of communication between the government and society. Jain Protest: VHP Asks Jharkhand Govt to Desist From Tourism Plans at Parasnath Hills, Sammed Shikharji.

"There is no such big issue. There is a lack of communication between the government and society. Keeping in mind that the sanctity of the holy pilgrimage remains intact, the government should withdraw the order declaring the pilgrimage site as a tourist place. For saints, it is not a matter of movement, it is a matter of meditation," the saint said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday lambasted the Centre over the issue. "India is a heaven for minorities-BJP: Jain places of worship were targeted, Continuous attacks on Christians since Christmas, Buddhist and Shia on the road for full statehood in Ladakh, Sikh youth attacked in UP, -Thousands of Muslims were made homeless in Assam and now they are going to be homeless in Haldwani," Owaisi tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, several members of the Jain community protested in several parts of the country against the Jharkhand government's decision.

Jain community members gathered in huge numbers and protested at the India Gate in Delhi against the decision. Shri Sammed Shikharji Declared Tourist Place: Jain Community Stages Huge Protests Across Country Against Jharkhand Government's Decision.

Similarly, in Aligarh, a huge rally was carried out from Ramlila ground. The rally comprised of both men and women in huge numbers, who protested with banners and posters against the decision. Huge rallies and protests were also seen in Maharashtra.The protestors in Aligarh said that they want to express their displeasure with the decision, and they will continue to protest till the government rolls it back.

Shri Sammed Shikharji, is a sacred Jain pilgrimage site located at Parasnath Hills in Jharkhand, which was recently declared a tourist spot by the Jharkhand government.

