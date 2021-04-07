New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Indian Railways has achieved the highest-ever scrap sale in the financial year 2020-21 and earned over Rs 4,500 crores.

Indian Railways earned total Rs 4,573 crore during 2020-21 compared to Rs 4,333 crores during 2019-20, which is 5.5 per cent higher. This is the previous best was Rs 4,409 crore in 2009-10, as per a statement from the Ministry of Railways.

Generation and sales of unserviceable/scrap railway material is an ongoing process and is monitored at the highest level in Zonal Railways and in Railway Board.

Railway administration makes all-out efforts to mobilise scrap materials and sale through e-auction. In construction projects, scrap is normally generated in Gauge Conversion projects, the ministry said.

Released Permanent Way items being offered for scrap are not reusable on track. These are disposed off in accordance with the codal provisions of railways, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)