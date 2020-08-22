New Delhi, August 22: The Indian Railways is working on a much-awaited project to connect the Char Dham sites in Uttarakhand through a 327-km-long railway line.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, taking to Twitter, announced that the Indian Railways is going to make the Char Dham Yatra easy for crores of devotees. Vande Bharat Express: Indian Railways Cancels Tender for Manufacturing 44 Semi High Speed Trains After Chinese Joint Venture Emerges as Major Bidder.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister @NarendraModi, Railway is going to make the Char Dham Yatra easy for crores of devotees. Devotees will be able to travel by rail to visit Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath, and Kedarnath situated in the holy plains of Uttarakhand," Goyal tweeted.

The Minister also posted a video in his tweet with details of the project.

Most of this entire project will pass through inaccessible hilly areas, according to the video, which also informed that the railways will have to build several tunnels for the project.

The railway line will connect Gangotri and Yamunotri. At the same time, Badrinath and Kedarnath will soon join through a railway network. Indian Railways will lay four rail lines to connect the Char Dhams, which will stretch 327 km to connect the holy shrines in Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath, and Kedarnath for an easy and comfortable journey of crores of devotees. Vande Bharat Express Update: Indian Railways to Roll Out 40 Trains by 2022, Operations on Delhi-Katra Route to Begin Before Festival Season This Year.

This railway line will also cross through Dehradun, Pauri, Garhwal, Chamoli, Rudra Prayag, and Uttarkashi, the ministry said.

