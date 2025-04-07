Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): India-US tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise, Tiger Triumph 2025, troops from the Indian Army and US Armed Forces undertook a series of joint physical training, martial arts and mountain warfare activities aimed at enhancing mutual interoperability, physical resilience and cultural understanding, a release said on Monday.

Indian Army soldiers from the 8 Gorkha Infantry Battalion Group of the Amphibious Brigade, Bison Division, and "Bobcats" from the US Army's 11th Airborne Division participated in a joint Yoga and martial arts session held at the HQ Eastern Fleet Sports Complex.

The activity featured a coordinated series of Yoga asanas including Surya Namaskar, promoting physical wellness and mental focus, followed by an introduction to the Indian Army's indigenous martial arts system - AMAR (Army Martial Arts Routine).

The AMAR segment included close combat techniques and self-defence drills conducted in unison by both contingents, highlighting shared discipline and combat conditioning.

Further joint training was conducted at INS Karna, focusing on mountain warfare skills and vertical mobility. Soldiers from both sides underwent familiarisation with mountain equipment, practiced various knots and hitches, constructed tactical bases in triangle, linear and rectangular configurations and assembled rope stretchers. The session also included practical training in rock climbing, rappelling and slithering techniques, vital for operating in mountainous and rugged terrain.

A notable highlight of the day was the cultural exchange event held during the soldiers' interaction in the evening. The Indian Army showcased the "Gorkha Fury" - a traditional Khukri-based martial dance performed by the Gorkha troops.

The performance, blending martial skill with acrobatic precision, received a warm reception from the US contingent and served as a powerful symbol of the Indian Army's martial heritage and cultural pride.

The events of the day served to deepen professional engagement and mutual respect between the two militaries. Tiger Triumph 2025 continues to reinforce the strategic convergence between India and the United States while strengthening combined operational preparedness for humanitarian assistance, disaster response and regional security challenges across the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

