New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, on Wednesday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's coal and mineral sectors are scripting a historic transformation, balancing the nation's growing energy needs with bold sustainability goals.

According to a release from the Ministry of Coal, speaking at the Energy Leadership Summit organised by the Economic Times, the Minister highlighted that coal production and dispatch crossed 1 billion tonnes in 2024-25, with demand projected to reach 1.6 billion tonnes by 2030.

"To meet this rising demand while ensuring sustainability, we are turning coal into a driver of green growth. The Coal Gasification Mission is set to achieve 100 million tonnes by 2030, backed by a Rs 8,500 crore incentive scheme, with seven projects already underway," he said.

Coal PSUs are proactively diversifying into renewables, already adding 1,900 MW of solar and wind capacity, with a target of 15 GW by 2030. Neyveli Lignite Corporation alone is working towards 10.11 GW, according to the release.

On the environmental front, the Minister emphasised that over 57,000 hectares of mined land have already been reclaimed, with an additional 16,000 hectares targeted for reclamation by 2030 under the Mission GREEN Coal Regions.

Speaking on mining reforms, the Minister informed that 542 mineral blocks have been successfully auctioned, including 34 critical minerals. "For the first time, private and junior exploration agencies have been onboarded. Drone surveys, AI-driven modelling, and remote sensing are fast-tracking exploration, and 13 exploration licenses have already been awarded, marking a new era for the mining sector," he added.

Highlighting India's global presence, Reddy said, "Through the National Critical Minerals Mission, we are building strategic stockpiles and securing assets overseas. KABIL has already acquired lithium blocks in Argentina, while nodal officers abroad are strengthening India's mineral diplomacy. A ₹1,500 crore incentive scheme for recycling critical minerals, along with new Centres of Excellence, will further boost domestic capabilities and advanced research."

Concluding his address, the Union Minister reiterated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us a clear vision of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, a developed, prosperous, and self-reliant India". (ANI)

