New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 32-lakh mark with 67,151 new cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

The overall coronavirus count reached 32,34,475 including 7,07,267 active cases, 24,67,759 cured/discharged/migrated and 59,449 deaths.

Also Read | Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Amazon.in & Mi.com.

Maharashtra has 1,66,239 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country followed by Andhra Pradesh with 89,932 active cases.

8,23,992 samples were tested on August 25 while over 3.76 crores samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Also Read | Sepoy Manish Martyred in Baramulla: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan Announces Rs 1 Crore Financial Assistance And Govt Job to Help Deceased Soldier’s Family.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Ministry informed that India has exponentially scaled its testing from one in January to 10 lakh per day in August.

"India has exponentially scaled its TESTING from one in January to 10 lakh/day in August 2020," MOHFW tweeted.

"With Positivity Rate progressively falling, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of #COVID19 infection," the Ministry said in another tweet.

On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry informed that there has been more than 100 per cent hike in the recoveries in the last 25 days and the steadily falling Case Fatality Rates (CFR) stands at 1.84 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)