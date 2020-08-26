Bhopal, August 26: Madhya Pradesh government will provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the kin of the Sepoy Manish. State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan further announced that a statue of Sepoy Manish will also be established and one of his family members will be given a government job.

On Wednesday, Chauhan paid tribute to Sepoy Manish who had sustained burn injuries in a terror attack in Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir: SPO of J&K Police, 2 CRPF Soldiers Killed After Terrorists Open Fire in Baramullah District.

Sepoy Manish sustained burn injuries in a kerosene pipeline blast in North Kashmir’s Baramulla and he succumbed to his injuries at 92 Base Army Hospital Srinagar.

