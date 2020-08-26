Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi had officially introduced the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India this March. Since its launch, the phone has been on several flash sales. Today, the handset is all set to go on sale in the Indian market once again. The sale will begin at 12 noon through Amazon.in & Xiaomi India's official website. Sale offer includes double data benefits on Airtel's Rs 298 & Rs 398 recharge plans. Moreover, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 will be offered at a discount price of Rs 2,200. Redmi 9 Smartphone to Be Launched in India on August 27, Likely to Be Rebranded as Redmi 9C.

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The device comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro Lens & A 2MP Depth Sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP shooter for selfies & attending video calls.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, the smartphone comes mated with up to 8GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage. The budget handset is fuelled by a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Additionally, the device gets 4G VoLTE, an Infrared, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor & much more. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs 16,999 for 6GB & 64GB whereas 6GB & 128GB, 8GB & 128GB models cost Rs 18,499 & Rs 19,999 respectively.

