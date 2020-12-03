New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): India's COVID-19 tally breached the 95-lakh mark on Thursday with 35,551 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data.

The overall coronavirus cases now stands at 95,34,965, including 4,22,943 active cases and 89,73,373 recoveries. With 526 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,38,648.

Also Read | Mahashay Dharampal Gulati Dies at 98: How the ‘MDH Uncle’ Became a Brand Synonymous With ‘Asli Masaale Sach Sach’ Ads.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of tests for COVID-19 conducted in the country reached 14,35,57,647, of these, 11,11,698 COVID-19 tests were done yesterday.

Today is the 26th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 95 Lakh After Single-Day Increase of 35,551 New Coronavirus Cases.

Maharashtra has the maximum number of active cases in the country with 88,537 active cases in the state, the Union Health Ministry said. A total of 16,95,208 people have also recovered from coronavirus infection in the state, while 47,357 people have lost their lives due to it, it said.

Delhi has 30,302 active COVID-19 cases currently. The national capital reported 5,38,680 recoveries and 9,342 death till Wednesday morning, said the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)