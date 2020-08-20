New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 28 lakh-mark on Thursday while the daily testing scaled a new peak with over 9 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health.

With 69,652 new cases reported, the total count of coronavirus cases rose to 28,36,926 in the country, including 6,86,395 active cases while 977 fatalities due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours taking the number of deaths to 53,866.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 14,492 Coronavirus Cases, State COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer to 6.5 Lakh-Mark, Death Toll Rises to 21,359.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients in the country stands at 20,96,665.

A record number of 9,18,470 COVID-19 tests were conducted in a single day in the last 24 hours. The Tests Per Million (TPM) continue to rise, stand at 23,668 on Thursday, said the health ministry.

Also Read | Facebook Summoned by Shashi Tharoor-Led Parliamentary Panel on September 2 After WSJ Report Alleging FB-BJP Collusion.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state from the infection with a total of 1,60,728 active cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated stands at 4,46,881 while the state's death toll stands at 21,033.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 53,283 active cases, 3,01,913 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated and 6,239 deaths.

In Andhra Pradesh, the active case tally stands at 86,725 while the number of cured/discharged/migrated patients in the state stands at 2,26,372 and 2,906 fatalities.

With over 8,000 new cases reported on Thursday, Karnataka has a cumulative count of 2,49,590 COVID-19 cases, informed the Ministry. The fatalities rose in the last few days and now it stands at 4,327.

India's capital, Delhi has total number of 1,57,354 cases including 1,41,826 recovered cases, 11,271 active cases and 4,257 deaths. A total of 29.1 per cent people in the national capital have developed anti-bodies against COVID-19, according to the second serological survey conducted earlier this month.

"The second serological survey which was conducted between 1-7 August shows that 29.1 per cent of people have developed antibodies against COVID-19. A total of 15,000 samples were collected during the survey," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the total number of samples tested up to August 19 is 3,26,61,252 including 9,18,470 samples tested yesterday.

With the recoveries of 58,794 in the last 24 hours, India's Recovery Rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has reached 73.91 per cent reflecting that the number of patients recovering is on a steady rise over the past several months. India has posted 14,10,269 recoveries than the active cases (6,86,395 which are under active medical care), Press Information Bureau said in a press release.

Case Fatality Rate is lower than the global average and progressively declining (the current figure is 1.89 per cent), and only a small proportion of the active cases are on ventilator support.

Updating the COVID-19 status, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 1,968 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths reported in the state today. "Total COVID cases in the state rise above 52,000, with 18,123 active cases to date," Vijayan said.

Rajasthan's COVID-19 case tally now stands at 65,979 with 690 new infections reported on Thursday till 10.30 am, according to the state Health Department.

The total number of active and recovered cases in the state is 14,671 and 50,393, respectively while the death toll stands at 915.

In the last 24 hours, Odisha reported 2,898 more COVID-19 cases, taking the state's coronavirus cases to 70,020, informed the state Health Department.

There are presently 22,651 active cases, 46,936 patients have recovered from the disease.

The positive cases tally rises to 4,472 cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,343 active cases, 3,066 recoveries and 21 deaths to date, informed the Himachal Pradesh government.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 683 new COVID-19 cases today; 114 from Jammu division and 569 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 30,717. The death toll is at 578, as per the administration.

Goa's tally of active cases dropped marginally to 3,838 as recoveries for the day exceeded the total of the number of new cases detected. As many as 357 were declared cured and sent home, while 342 new cases were detected, said the Ministry of Health.

As per the Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has 48,351 which is inclusive of 10,717 active cases, 36,475 recoveries and 1,159 fatalities.

Currently, Gujarat has 14,282 active cases, 64,823 recoveries while 2,837 have succumbed to the virus.

Nagaland Health Minister informed that a total of 25 new COVID-19 cases and 215 recoveries were reported on Thursday.

A total of eight deaths and 554 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry in the last 24 hours, the Union Territory's health department informed on Thursday. With this, Puducherry's COVID-19 count stands at 9,292, including 3,521 active cases and 5,634 recoveries and 137 deaths.

Manipur reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, including 9 Central Armed Police Forces personnel, in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases is now at 4,925, including 1,905 active cases and 3,002 recoveries. The death toll stands at 18.

One new COVID-19 case, 18 recovered cases reported in Mizoram today. The total number of cases stands at 874, including 472 active cases and 402 cured cases in the state till date. There has been zero death in the state so far, said Mizoram Health Department.

Whereas in Arunachal Pradesh, 75 new positive cases were detected during the last 24 hours, while 73 patients recovered and were discharged.

There are 923 active positive cases in the state. Out of 75 new positive cases in Arunachal Pradesh, 16 cases were detected from Itanagar Capital Region while 59 cases are from 18 other districts.

In Assam, 2,054 patients were discharged yesterday, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that it's heartening to see more than 2000 discharges in a day and the medical team deserves applause. The total discharged patients stood at 60,348 and the number of active patients were 23,753 in the State. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)