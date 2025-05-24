New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday expressed his dismay over the decline of India's foreign policy, stating that in the last 11 years, no big country stood with India in its fight against terrorism and those who did were reluctant to label Pakistan as a terrorist state.

Speaking to ANI, Khera argued that India's foreign policy would only succeed when countries openly acknowledge Pakistan's role in sponsoring terrorism.

"In the last 70-75 years, our governments have strengthened relations with many countries. But in the last 11 years, when we were fighting against terrorism, no big country stood with us. The countries are only standing with us against terrorism, but are avoiding saying that Pakistan is a terrorist country. They are not saying that Pakistan's army and government give shelter to terrorists... India's foreign policy will win when countries join us and say that Pakistan is a country sponsoring terrorists," Khera stated.

His remarks come amidst India's recent diplomatic efforts, including all-party delegations sent abroad to highlight 'Operation Sindoor' and the message of zero-tolerance against terrorism.

Speaking on Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Poonch to meet with the families affected by Pakistan's cross-border shelling, Khera said that the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha was the only national leader who visited Kashmir after the attack.

"If you look at the entire opposition... Rahul Gandhi is the only national leader who, after the terror attack in Pahalgam, went to Kashmir... Today he is again on a tour of Poonch... I think we did not see any other political leader who took care of the citizens at the national level," Khera said.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader dismissed the ongoing 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, stating that it lacked credibility while questioning the government's shifting deadlines for development goals.

"What do you expect from this government, which shifts the deadline every five to seven years? What was supposed to happen in 2022 will now happen in 2047... Nobody has any hope left from this government," Khera added.

His criticism aligns with the Congress party's broader narrative, as seen in Jairam Ramesh's remarks, labelling the meeting an "exercise in hypocrisy and diversion". (ANI)

