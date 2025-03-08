New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said that India's Space technology is no longer confined only to rocket launches but is also playing a major role in revolutionising governance by supplementing transparency, grievance redressal, and citizen participation.

In the process, there is a reduced scope of corrupt practices, more discipline in observing timelines, and less so-called red tape, he added.

Also Read | Grant Immunity for 'One Murder’ as We Want to Kill Oppressive, Rapist Mentality: NCP (SP) Women's Wing President Rohini Khadse to President Droupadi Murmu.

Addressing the "Good Governance" Conclave organised by the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership, the Union Minister underscored the growing significance of India's space sector as an attractive avenue not only for startups and livelihood generation but also for transforming governance practices.

Emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Jitendra Singh explained how space technology is pivotal in facilitating the lives of common citizens through good governance.

Also Read | NEET UG 2025: NTA To Open Window To Make Changes in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate Application Form at neet.nta.nic.in on March 9.

In his inaugural address, Jitendra Singh captivated the audience by showcasing how India's space capabilities have expanded far beyond rocket launches.

He revealed that space technology has now become integral to every Indian household, powering various governance services enabled by satellites from the Department of Space.

He, who helms the Department of Space, highlighted several governance models enabled by space technology, including the transformative "Swamitva Yojana". This initiative, which leverages satellite mapping for land record management, has empowered citizens by eliminating the need for reliance on revenue officials for land record verification.

Jitendra Singh pointed out that space technology also plays a critical role in national defense, border surveillance, and geopolitical intelligence, contributing significantly to India's security.

The Minister also emphasised space technology's role in India's agricultural sector--one of the major pillars of the economy--stating that it has become an invaluable force multiplier in improving decision-making, weather forecasting, communication, disaster preparedness, early warning systems, urban planning, and security.

Jitendra Singh proudly noted that India's neighbouring countries increasingly depend on India's satellite systems, further strengthening India's position as a regional space leader.

Addressing India's growing stature in global space exploration, Jitendra Singh remarked, "Gone are the days when we used to take the lead from others. Now, India sets the cue for others to follow."

He cited the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, which made India the first nation to reach the southern pole of the Moon, as a prime example of India's leadership in space technology.

The Union Minister credited Prime Minister Modi's vision and bold steps in opening the space sector for private sector participation. He pointed to the National Space Innovation and Applications (NSIL) and In-SPACe, which have fostered collaboration between the government and non-government entities, driving India's space economy to USD 8 billion.

Singh projected the space sector to surge to USD 44 billion in the near future, marking a nearly fivefold growth.

Jitendra Singh shared a testament to the government's commitment to space development: India's space budget has tripled from Rs 5,615 crores in 2013-14 to Rs 13,416 crores in the recent budget, a staggering 138.93% increase.

Additionally, ISRO recently celebrated its 100th satellite launch with the NAVIC satellite, a key milestone in India's space journey.

Singh also lauded India's burgeoning space startup ecosystem, noting that the first-generation space startups have now matured into successful global enterprises. The number of startups has grown from one to more than 300, positioning India as a key revenue generator in the global space market.

India has launched 433 foreign satellites, 396 of which have been launched since 2014 under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, generating USD 192 million and Euro 272 million in revenue.

Turning the spotlight to future space missions, Dr. Singh shared India's roadmap for space exploration. He announced that trials for the Gaganyaan Mission, India's first human spaceflight mission, are set to begin with the ROBO Mission by the end of 2025.

Four astronauts have been identified for the mission, with one already invited by the US to visit the International Space Station. By 2035, India aims to establish the Bharat Antariksh Station, and Dr. Singh boldly declared India's goal to send its first astronaut to the Moon by 2040.

Jitendra Singh also touched upon India's scientific advancements in AI, quantum technology, and bioengineering, solidifying the nation's position as a champion in space and other futuristic technologies.

He reaffirmed India's commitment to climate goals, space debris surveillance, and capture technologies, reinforcing the country's role as a global leader in addressing climate concerns through space-based solutions.

With India's space sector growing at an unprecedented pace, Jitendra Singh's announcement paints a bold picture of India's future as a space powerhouse, driving innovation, economic growth, and global collaboration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)