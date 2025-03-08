Mumbai, March 8: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application window to correct details in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate application tomorrow, March 9. Applicants who will be appearing for the NEET UG 2025 examination can use the opportunity to make changes in their application form by visiting the official website of NEET UG at neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2025 examination will be held on May 4. Held in offline mode, the NEET UG exam will take place in a single shift from 2 to 5 PM. The NEET UG 2025 results are likely to be out by June 14. The correction window will be open on March 9 and close on March 11. Neet UG 2025 Exam To Be Held in Pen and Paper Mode in Single Day and Shift, Check Details.

"All registered candidates to visit the official website and verify their particulars. If necessary, you are advised to make corrections or modifications to your Application Form during the specified period. The window for corrections shall be available till 11 March 2025 (up to 11:50 P.M.) After this deadline, further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances," the official notice by NTA read. TANCET 2025 Admit Card Released at tancet.annauniv.edu, Know Steps To Download Hall Ticket.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of NEET UG 2025, call 011-40759000/011-69227700, or email neetug2025unta.ac.in. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) began the registration for the UPPSC Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Mains Exam registration on its official website.

Those applicants who have cleared the prelims and are interested in applying to register for the mains exam can visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

