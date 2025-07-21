Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): IndiGo flight operating from Goa International Airport (Dabolim) to Indore, encountered a technical snag just before landing on Monday, an airline spokesperson confirmed.

The aircraft IndiGo 6E 813 landed safely at its destination, and no injuries were reported.

According to mandatory procedures, the aircraft will undergo a thorough technical inspection before resuming operations.

The airline said that it is taking all necessary measures to minimise disruptions to subsequent flights and has expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to passengers.

"We are making all efforts to minimise its impact on any subsequent flights and regret any inconvenience that may be caused to our customer," the IndiGo spokesperson added.

Further details are awaited as the airline continues its checks. (ANI)

