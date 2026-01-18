Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): An IndiGo flight operating from Delhi to Bagdogra was diverted to Lucknow on Sunday morning after a security threat was detected onboard, the airline said in a statement.

"A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6650 operating from Delhi to Bagdogra on 18 January 2026 due to which the aircraft was diverted to Lucknow. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in carrying out the necessary security checks," IndiGo spokesperson's statement read

"We are making all efforts to minimize inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities," the statement further read.

Panic erupted following the report of a bomb on an IndiGo Airlines flight, prompting the emergency diversion.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Verma, the threat originated from a handwritten note found inside the aircraft's toilet.

"A message was found written on a tissue paper in the toilet of the flight, stating that there was a bomb on board. The flight had 238 passengers, along with the pilots and crew. The flight was en route from Delhi to Bagdogra. It made an emergency landing in Lucknow and is currently being searched," the ACP said.

Upon arrival at Lucknow airport, security personnel immediately surrounded the plane, parked in the isolation bay. The bomb disposal squad and CISF teams initiated a thorough investigation. All passengers were evacuated and scanned, and a comprehensive search is being conducted at the airport.

Information was received that at approximately 8:46 AM today, a message was sent from ATC stating there was a bomb on Indigo Airlines flight 6E-6650 (Delhi-Bagdogra). The flight landed safely at approximately 9:17 AM.

The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers, including 222 adults and 8 infants, 2 pilots, and 5 crew members.

The situation is currently under surveillance, and further information is being gathered. (ANI)

