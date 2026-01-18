Mumbai, January 18: The Bihar government has approved a significant infrastructure project to construct a 'Bihar Bhawan' in Mumbai, aimed primarily at assisting residents traveling to the city for medical treatment. With an estimated budget of INR 314 crore, the facility will be located in Mumbai.

The project is designed to provide affordable accommodation and logistics support for patients and their families, particularly those seeking treatment at the Tata Memorial Hospital, one of India’s premier cancer care centres. BMC Election Results 2026: Mumbai Polls Jolt Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde; Dynasty Factor, Weak Local Connect Blamed for Poor Show.

Every year, thousands of people from Bihar travel to Mumbai for specialised healthcare, often struggling with the high cost of living and lack of suitable housing in the metropolis. The state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, prioritised this project to alleviate the financial and emotional burden on these families. While Bihar already has similar guest houses in New Delhi, the Mumbai facility is expected to be more specialized, focusing on the needs of long-term medical stayers.

Bihar Bhawan in Mumbai: Project Costs and Facilities

The state government has allocated approximately INR 314 crore for the construction of the building. According to official plans, the Bihar Bhawan will feature multiple floors with diverse room categories to cater to different economic groups. Republic Day 2026: Visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan To Remain Closed From January 21 to 29.

Key facilities include dormitory-style beds for low-income families, private rooms for those needing isolation, and a dedicated canteen serving subsidized meals. Additionally, the building will house administrative offices to help patients navigate hospital procedures and local transport.

Project Timeline and Next Steps

Following the cabinet's administrative approval, the Building Construction Department is expected to initiate the tendering process shortly. Officials have indicated that the project will be monitored closely to ensure timely completion. The government also plans to deploy a dedicated coordination team at the Bhawan to assist residents with emergency requirements and provide a sense of "home away from home" during their time in Mumbai.

Statistics suggest that a significant percentage of outstation patients at Mumbai’s cancer facilities hail from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Many are forced to stay on footpaths or in temporary shelters due to the high demand for affordable dharamshalas.

The Bihar Bhawan is part of a broader initiative to create a support network for the Bihari diaspora and visitors. Once completed, the facility will serve as a permanent resource for the state’s residents, ensuring that the challenge of finding a place to stay does not hinder their access to life-saving medical care.

