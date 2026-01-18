Lucknow, January 18: Police in Bareilly’s Bisharatganj area arrested 12 individuals on Friday, January 16, 2026, for organizing a collective prayer (namaz) at a private residence without the necessary legal permissions. Acting on a tip-off, authorities arrived at the house of a resident in Mohammadganj village, where they found a group gathered for congregational prayers led by an imam from a neighboring village.

While 12 people were taken into custody, three others reportedly fled the scene during the police intervention. The incident is tied to a pre-existing dispute regarding a structure built by a resident, Tariq Khan. While neighbors claimed the building was intended to serve as a madrasa, Khan had previously provided a written undertaking to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) that the construction was for private use and would not be used for religious activities. Bareilly: 2 Muslim Boys Harassed by Bajrang Dal at Hindu Friend’s Birthday Party Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations, Fined by UP Police for ‘Disturbing Peace’ (Watch Videos).

12 Arrested for Holding Friday Namaz Without Permission in Bareilly

Acting Station House Officer (SHO) Anees Ahmed stated that the arrests were made to prevent any disruption of communal harmony in the village. The group was led by Imam Naushad, a resident of Bhindora village, who was among those apprehended. All 12 arrested individuals were presented before the Amla SDM court on Saturday. Police have registered a case against a total of 15 people under relevant sections of the law related to the "breach of peace." Bareilly ‘Love Swap’: Man Elopes With Sister-in-Law a Day After Brother-in-Law Runs Away With His Sister in UP’s Kamalupur, Families Reach Amicable Settlement.

The Mohammadganj village has seen ongoing tension over the use of private properties for religious assemblies. Members of the majority community had earlier raised objections to the construction of what they perceived as an unauthorized madrasa. At that time, revenue officials and the local police had intervened, securing a guarantee that the premises would remain strictly residential. The latest police crackdown follows the violation of those administrative orders.

Bareilly has witnessed several similar incidents over the past few years, leading to a strict enforcement of rules regarding collective prayers in non-religious buildings. Local authorities often cite the need to maintain law and order and prevent unauthorised "new traditions" in mixed-population neighborhoods. Following the arrests, police presence has been maintained in the Mohammadganj area to ensure stability and prevent any further escalations between communities.

