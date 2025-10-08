Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): IndiGo, India's preferred airline, on Wednesday commenced its direct long-haul service connecting Mumbai and Copenhagen, Denmark, marking the airline's entry into the Scandinavian region of Europe, according to the IndiGo statement.

This comes after the successful launch of long-haul operations to Manchester and Amsterdam in July 2025.

With this launch, Copenhagen becomes IndiGo's 44th international and 138th overall destination, further strengthening the airline's growing global network.

IndiGo's thrice-weekly flights on the route are operated using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, leased on a wet/damp basis from Norse Atlantic Airways. The aircraft offers a dual-class configuration that includes Economy Class and IndiGoStretch, IndiGo's tailor-made business offering. Copenhagen becomes IndiGo's fourth destination in Europe, after Istanbul, Manchester, and Amsterdam, with London and Athens to follow soon.

This strengthens IndiGo's position as a global airline and reinforces its commitment to enhancing connectivity between India and key international destinations.

This new direct connection will enhance connectivity between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, and Copenhagen Airport, one of the oldest international airports in Europe and the busiest in Scandinavia.

With the growing ties between India and Northern Europe, this route is playing an increasingly important role in trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between the regions. While offering Indian travellers seamless access to onward destinations across the Nordics, the new route will open up IndiGo's unparalleled Indian network of over 90 destinations for flyers from Scandinavia.

As per the release, Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, "With the launch of our third long-haul route between Mumbai and Copenhagen, IndiGo unlocks a strategic gateway to the Nordic region as we continue to deepen our presence in Europe. This is a key step in our global growth journey 'towards new heights, across new frontiers'. We are steadily expanding our operations across the globe, and our strong partnerships - like the one we share with Denmark and the Copenhagen Airport - play a crucial role in enhancing the experience that we offer to our customers."

"As we continue on our journey of evolution from a major Indian airline to a global aviation player, we are delighted to be able to offer our customers the option of flying with India's preferred airline and experience IndiGo's distinctive and reliable service," he added.

Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Ambassador of Denmark to India, said, "A new direct route between Mumbai and Copenhagen is a very positive and tangible symbol of the strong partnership between Denmark and India. Increased connectivity will undoubtedly benefit cultural and economic ties between our two countries."

Manish Prabhat, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Denmark, said, "Embassy of India, Copenhagen heartily welcomes the IndiGo connection between Mumbai and Copenhagen which is a testimony of the growing ties between India and Denmark and the demand for greater connectivity between the two countries. Ever since the announcement of India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership by the leadership of both countries in 2020, bilateral relations have encompassed business, cultural and tourist ties, academia, research and innovation, and tourism."

Prabhat further added, "Direct connection between Mumbai and Copenhagen would further boost these ties and even serve the greater Nordic market as well as facilitate further connections from Mumbai to other destinations in Asia. I wish all success to IndiGo operations in Denmark."

Christian Poulsen, Chief Executive Officer, Copenhagen Airports A/S, said, "We are delighted to welcome IndiGo to Copenhagen Airport. The new direct route between Copenhagen and Mumbai strengthens connectivity in both directions, benefiting business travellers and tourists travelling from Denmark and the Nordics, as well as those coming from India. This new connection reinforces Copenhagen Airport's role as Northern Europe's leading transport hub with strong connections to the rest of the world. We are proud that IndiGo has chosen Copenhagen as part of its expansion into the European market. I am confident that this new route is just the beginning for IndiGo, and we look forward to a continued strong partnership."

The schedule of flights between Mumbai and Copenhagen is as follows: Flight 6E 0041 from Mumbai to Copenhagen will operate thrice weekly, departing at 04:35 and arriving at 10:05. The return flight, 6E 0042 from Copenhagen to Mumbai, will also operate thrice weekly, departing at 12:30 and arriving at 00:30 the next day.

All timings are in local time zones, and exact timings may differ on the respective days of operation. (ANI)

