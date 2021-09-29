New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) IndiGo will start flights connecting Kanpur with Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai from October 31 onwards, the airline said on Wednesday.

Kanpur is the 71st domestic destination to be added to the airline's network.

"The airline will offer direct connectivity between Kanpur-Delhi effective October 31, 2021, and direct flights between Kanpur-Hyderabad, Kanpur-Bangalore, and Kanpur-Mumbai from November 1, 2021," it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took to Twitter to say that IndiGo will start flights on the Delhi-Bhopal route from October 31.

"I am happy that this will make it easier for the commuters," the minister added.

