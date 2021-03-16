New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) IndiGo on Tuesday said it will launch flight services connecting Gujarat's Rajkot with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad on March 28.

In a statement, the airline's chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said, "Rajkot, known for its casting and forging industries, is one of the prime industrial centres in Gujarat."

"Increased connectivity to Saurashtra's financial capital will boost trade, commerce and tourism in the region," he noted.

