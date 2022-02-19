Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): The four-day tenth round of the Indo-Bangladesh friendship dialogue concluded on Saturday.

The meet was jointly organised by the India Foundation and Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies with an idea for reliving Bangabandhu's vision for India, security cooperation for promoting social and economic ties.

Over 100 delegates from India participated on the occasion of 50 years of Indo-Bangladesh relations.

Issues related to the economy, terrorism and Rohingya refugees were discussed.

The participants from all walks of life from both countries stressed on people-to-people connect, education, health and tourism.

The speakers of both countries shared their views on strengthening the relationship and resolving problems in both countries.

On this occasion, Rajya Sabha member Suresh Prabhu said that India and Bangladesh have good relations and discussions have been held to make them stronger. Along with the completion of 50 years of India-Bangladesh friendship, the Shimla Agreement has also completed 50 years due to which, this programme has been organized in Shimla. The government of India is serious about Rohingya refugees said, Prabhu.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Mohammad Shahryar Alam said that in order to strengthen the friendship between the two countries, positive dialogue has taken place at various stages in the friendship dialogue programme which has led to mutual cooperation and economic development between the two countries at the business level.

"The problem of Rohingya refugees is a threat to peace in the entire region and Bangladesh will fully cooperate with India to solve this problem," Bangladesh Foreign Minister said. (ANI)

