Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Indore Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a man who allegedly used to peddle drugs posing as a journalist.

The accused has been identified as Shahid Khan.

The crime branch seized from the accused MDMA drugs, commonly known as 'ecstasy' whose street price is estimated to be Rs 10 lakh, officials said.

"The accused Shahid Khan used to operate a YouTube channel in the name of 'Zam Zam News'. Recently, the Crime Branch had seized MDMA drugs worth Rs 70 million. 26 accused have been arrested so far in this case. Accused Shahid has a connection with the same gang," said Guruprasad Parashar, Additional SP, Crime Branch.

"Even during the lockdown, the accused continued to supply drugs posing as a journalist," the SP added.

He further said that Shahid was arrested and taken into 7-day remand and the police seized 100 grams of MDMA drugs from him. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)