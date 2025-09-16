Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday visited Indore to meet the injured people, who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals after the truck accident in the district.

CM Yadav inquired about their health conditions and instructed the doctors to provide the best treatment to all the injured, assuring no lapses in the treatment of the injured.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said, "A tragic incident occurred in Indore and I have sent the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) here to get detailed information about the incident. Additionally, I came here to meet the injured people from the accident. I am deeply pained by this accident and I pray to Lord Mahakal to grant a place to the people who died in the incident at his lotus feet."

The Chief Minister also assured that strict action would be taken against whoever was found guilty in the matter.

"We will take action against whoever is guilty in this. I will meet the injured and ensure that they get the best possible treatment, and we will make all arrangements to ensure that such an accident does not happen again," CM Yadav added.

The accident occurred on Kalani Nagar Road under the jurisdiction of Aerodrum Police station in the district at around 7:30 pm on Monday. The truck allegedly hit several vehicles over a span of 500 meters, dragging a bike along in the process.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Crime Branch), Rajesh Dandotiya on Tuesday said that the death toll in a road accident in Indore rose to three, while 12 people sustained injuries.

"Yesterday, an accident happened at 7:30 pm, where a truck went out of control and hit several vehicles. A bike was also hit, and the petrol tank caught fire. So far, three people have died in the accident, and 12 are injured. Three deceased people have been identified as Kailashchand, Lakshmichand and Mahesh. Police are monitoring the treatment of the injured people," the Additional DCP said.

He added that the police have nabbed the driver and registered an FIR in the matter.

"An FIR has been registered under sections 105 and 110 of BNS and Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act for drink and drive. Our first priority was to get the treatment for the injured to save as many lives as possible. The driver has been apprehended, and his medical examination was done," he further said. (ANI)

