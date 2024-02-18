New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has assigned Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma the additional charge of the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), according to an official order.

The announcement came after Raj Niwas officials said Saxena had ordered the removal of DPSRU Vice-Chancellor Ramesh Goyal in connection with an alleged scam in recruiting faculty members at the university during 2017-2019.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates for LS Polls Will Be Selected Carefully; No Rift in NCP Cadre in Baramati, Says Ajit Pawar.

They said Saxena has also approved the removal of Professor Harvinder Popli, the university's registrar, and written to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for a probe by an external agency into the alleged scam.

"The Hon'ble Chancellor, DPSRU/Lt. Governor, Delhi, is pleased to assign the additional charge of the post of Vice Chancellor of Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) to Prof. Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) with immediate effect till regular Vice Chancellor of DPSRU is appointed," the order issued by the Delhi government on Saturday read.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Records Maximum Temperature of 26.5 Degrees Celsius, Rain Likely on February 19.

"No extra remuneration will be paid to Prof. Mahesh Verma for this additional assignment," it added.

The LG, who is the chancellor of the DPSRU, has given his nod to filing an FIR against Goyal and six other officers named in a report by the three-member enquiry committee for their alleged involvement in the "scam", the officials said on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)