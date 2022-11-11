New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) India's industrial production grew 3.1 per cent in September, according to official data released on Friday.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown 4.4 per cent in September 2021.

As per the IIP data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew by 1.8 per cent in September 2022.

The mining output rose 4.6 per cent and power generation increased 11.6 per cent during the month.

