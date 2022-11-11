Rajouri, November 11: Security forces busted a hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday and recovered a cache of ammunition and explosive materials, officials said. JKPSI Exam Paper Leak: CBI Arrests 5 More Cops, Two Others in Jammu and Kashmir Police Recruitment Scam.

Army and police launched a search operation in villages, including Targain and Samote, of Budhal police station jurisdiction, they said.

During the operation, they busted a hideout and five hand grenades, six detonators and thirty bullets were recovered. "The search operation is still going on," Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Aslam said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)