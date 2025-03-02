Jaipur, Mar 2 (PTI) A one-month-old infant died allegedly during a police raid in Alwar district of Rajasthan, an official said on Sunday, adding that the family has registered a case against two policemen in connection with the incident.

Additional SP Tejpal Singh said that the police had gone to a house in the Naugawan police station area on Saturday to apprehend an accused in a cyber fraud case.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar Burst Into Laughter Over Rotating Chair.

The family members alleged that the policemen stepped on the infant girl, Alisba, who was sleeping on a cot beside her mother.

The infant succumbed to her injuries on the spot. When the child's mother tried to intervene, the police allegedly pushed her out of the house.

Also Read | 'Brij Ki Holi' 2025: Hindu Seers Seek Ban on Muslims' Entry During Holi Celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan.

The family also claimed that no female police personnel were present during the raid.

Outraged by the alleged negligence, villagers gathered outside the Alwar Superintendent of Police's residence today, staging a protest and demanding action against the accused policemen.

The additional SP said that the matter was being investigated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)