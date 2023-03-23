Kathua/Jammu, Mar 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Thursday said terrorists infiltrated from Pakistan and killed innocent people in Rajouri district's Dangri village.

He said although infiltration has declined, attempts from across the border to engineer acts of terror here are continuing.

"I have not said infiltration has increased. I said infiltration has decreased. The remaining efforts of infiltration will be put to an end. Attempts are being made continuously from across the border," Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a police martyrs memorial T-20 cricket championship being organised here.

Nobody will be spared if found involved in any type of terrorism be it a journalist or anybody, he said.

The DGP said two-three cases of infiltration took place in Rajouri and Poonch. "These were people who infiltrated from Pakistan and engineered a terror act in Dangri. They took the lives of innocent people," he said.

He further said that terrorists who came into Baramulla and Kupwara from across the border before the snowfall have been eliminated to a large extent.

"As many as 56 foreign terrorists who belonged to Pakistan and were launched by Pakistan agencies to run the movement of terrorism were eliminated. Some foreign terrorists are still remaining," Singh added.

He said those who have been sent with weapons to kill people and create trouble here will also be eliminated. "The action on this count is on," the police chief said.

Singh also said that the security grid would be strengthened further. "Our security grid on the border is strong. Some more posts are being opened to strengthen the security grid further."

Replying to a question about action against a journalist, he said people from various sections of society were found involved in terrorism in the past. "Tough action has been taken against them as per the law. Law is equal for all," he said.

Apart from terrorism, the second-biggest challenge for police is drug smuggling and drug peddling, Singh said.

"Jammu and Kashmir has launched a big movement in all districts against the menace of drugs. Police teams are lodging cases against drug peddlers and in some instances, weapons and drugs were recovered. These are coming from Pakistan. Tough action has been taken against them," he said.

