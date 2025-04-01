Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 1 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha informed about the development of educational infrastructure in rural areas; works amounting to approximately Rs 1000 crore are underway under various schemes. Manik Saha was speaking in the Tripura legislative assembly and informed about the development.

Saha, who holds the Education portfolio, shared this while replying to a calling attention motion moved by MLA Pathan Lal Jamatia on Tuesday, the last day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly's Budget Session.

"The State Government is currently taking various noteworthy steps to develop educational infrastructure in rural areas. A total of Rs 213.4 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of buildings and ancillary works in 30 rural schools under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), out of which the construction of 2 schools has already been completed, and the construction of 28 schools is in progress. In addition, Rs 261.77 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of infrastructure in 33 more rural schools under the same scheme. It is also to be noted that under the NESIDS scheme, construction work worth Rs 100 crore 74 lakh is underway in 14 rural schools across the state", Tripura CM said.

He further stated that under the Special Assistance Capital Scheme, a total of Rs 33.82 crore has been sanctioned for the development of infrastructure in 6 schools, out of which the construction of 1 school has already been completed, while construction work is underway in 5 schools.

"This means that a massive campaign is currently underway across the state to develop the infrastructure of education in rural areas. A total of Rs 159.36 crore has been sanctioned for the development of infrastructure in 62 schools under the Special Assistance for Capital Investment Scheme, out of which the construction work of 15 schools has already been completed, and construction work is underway in 47 schools. In addition, under the Suvarna Jayanti Scheme, construction work worth Rs 8.51 crore is underway in one school. The combined objective of these initiatives is to provide modern infrastructure in rural schools, ensure an improved learning environment, and strengthen rural education through overall development. Additionally, to enhance the infrastructure of schools in rural areas, work is underway to build additional classrooms, boys' toilets, girls' toilets, toilets for children with special needs (CWSN), ramps and handrails, library rooms with furniture, drinking water facilities, computer rooms, science and biology laboratories, laboratory equipment, and minor/major repairs, for which Rs 188 crore has been spent so far," said the Chief Minister.

Manik Saha informed the House that the approval of the central government has been received for the construction of 39 hostels under the two projects--PM JANMAN and DAJGUA.

"In addition, school furniture is being provided to the concerned schools for students at the basic level. Funds are allocated to schools for repairs, and financial assistance is provided to educational institutions in rural areas under the extra-salary sector, enabling them to purchase furniture and carry out necessary repairs. In the fiscal year 2024-25, a total of Rs 50 lakh has been given to school inspectors for the purchase of school furniture. Moreover, a total of Rs. 53 lakh 46 thousand has also been provided to the school inspectors in this fiscal year. For the repair and infrastructural development of schools, Rs. 1 crore 60 lakh has been allocated to educational institutions in rural areas under the extra-salary sector, to be spent on school repairs, furniture purchases, and other necessary improvements," he added (ANI)

