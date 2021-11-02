Candles made by jail inmates in District Jail Jammu has helped them gain skills important for a meaningful livelihood. (Photos/ANI)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 2 (ANI): The inmates of District Jail Jammu in the Amphalla region are making different types of candles ahead of Diwali.

Coloured, gel and scented candles are among the candle types that the inmates are making.

Prisoners have undergone training to make these candles and the required infrastructure has also been provided to them.

According to the Jail Superintendent Mirza Saleem Ahmad, the inmates are trained at making these candles and this training will help them earn a livelihood when they will get out of jail.

The inmates are also extremely happy that they are doing something productive and urged people to buy their candles.

An inmate named Paramjit said, "We have been making candles for the last ten years. Our message to people is that if you would light up candles made by us, it will cause a lot of satisfaction to us. We also feel great that the jail administration supports us too in our work."

Another inmate named Surender remarked that while being imprisoned is sad, candle making keeps them happy.

"I will feel happy if people will buy candles made by us. When people will celebrate Diwali with our candles, it also helped us celebrate our Diwali. We are selling them at affordable rates," added another inmate named Surender. (ANI)

