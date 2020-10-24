New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) An innovation challenge has been launched for individuals and start-ups to submit disruptive solutions in sexual and reproductive health space, a statement said.

"A cohort of 15 innovators will be selected for the immersion support and winners at the end of the program will receive cash prize of up to Rs 3.5 lakh," NGO Family Planning Association of India (FPAI) and social enterprise Villgro Innovations Foundation said in the statement.

"This innovation challenge aims to attract applications from start-ups as well as individual innovators working to find solutions for challenges in sexual and reproductive health. Youth focused programmes and innovators who would be selected through this challenge will get access to a highly curated immersion program with industry experts to create a pilot prototype solution," it added.

