New Delhi, October 24: The overall number of global coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has increased to 42 million, while the deaths have soared to 1,149,142, according to Worldometers. As of Saturday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 42,469,951, including 1,135,880 fatalities and 31,423,039 recoveries. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths. India comes in second place in terms of cases, while Brazil has second-highest deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three projects in Gujarat today, via video conferencing. The 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana' for the farmers is also among them. PM Modi will also inaugurate Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and a Mobile Application for tele-cardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Air quality index (AQI) in Delhi has again deteriorated to the "severe" category, which is likely to affect people's health, according to data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). The AQI in Alipur was at 432 while it stood at 427 and 409 in Mundka and Wazirpur, respectively.