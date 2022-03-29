Jammu, Mar 29 (PTI) Reiterating its demand for a truth and reconciliation commission to look into the circumstances leading to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, the National Conference on Tuesday alleged the ruling BJP, instead of ensuring their safe and dignified return to Kashmir Valley, was indulging in a misinformation campaign to malign its president Farooq Abdullah.

Senior National Conference leader and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra said the party leadership stood like a rock by all segments of society, including the Kashmiri Pandit community which has been “let down” by the BJP during the past seven-and-half years of its rule.

"Instead of ensuring their safe and dignified return back to their homes, the saffron party is indulging in a misinformation campaign to malign Abdullah," he said.

He said the National Conference governments in Jammu and Kashmir under Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah have taken path-breaking initiatives to minimise the miseries of the displaced community apart from ensuring holistic development and progress across Jammu and Kashmir.

Sadhotra reiterated the demand for the constitution of a truth and reconciliation commission to look into the circumstances leading to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

He said the National Conference will continue to demand their safe return to the valley.

He asked the BJP to shun the “propaganda” against the National Conference and Farooq Abdullah and have some sort of introspection.

"The falsehood being furthered by the BJP reflects its frustration ahead of the ensuing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

