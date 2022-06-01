New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) An IT module has been launched on government e-marketplace (GeM) to give integrated online concurrence and approvals to the defence ministry's procurement proposals, an official statement said on Wednesday.

"GeM has developed an IT module for the MoD, for integration of competent financial authorities and internal financial advisers for online e-concurrence and approval of procurement proposals on GeM portal," the ministry's statement noted.

Also Read | NEET PG Result 2022 Declared at nbe.edu.in, Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds NBEMS For Declaring Results In Record 10 Days.

Procurement by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) through the GeM portal had reached an all-time high of Rs 15,047.98 crore for 2021-22, which is more than 250 per cent over the last financial year, it mentioned.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)