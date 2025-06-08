Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 8 (ANI): Several districts of Rajasthan witnessed an intense heatwave on Sunday, with the highest temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius recorded in Sri Ganganagar.

According to the India Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, the temperatures recorded across different districts were 47.4°C in Sri Ganganagar, 46°C in Bikaner, 45.9°C in Barmer, 45.6°C in Churu, 45.4°C in Phalodi, 45.2°C in Jaisalmer, and 45°C in Kota.

A June 8 yellow alert, for heatwave and dust winds, was issued by the IMD for Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Jaisalmer and Bikaner.

Additionally, the IMD has also issued an orange alert dated June 9 for Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh. A yellow alert has been issued in Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Alwar, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, and Bharatpur.

An orange alert has been issued in Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh for June 10. A yellow alert has been issued in Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karuali, and Dholpur.

Earlier on Saturday, an IMD official said that Rajasthan is likely to experience a severe heatwave in the next few days, with temperatures predicted to rise significantly.

As per the IMD official, a new round of heat waves will begin in the western parts of Rajasthan.

"During the next week, the weather will remain dry in most parts of the state, while the temperature will increase by two to four degrees Celsius in most places. Especially in the border divisions, some parts of the Bikaner division will record maximum temperatures between 45 and 46 degrees Celsius on 8-9 and 10 June. A new round of heat waves will begin in western Rajasthan and surrounding areas in the next 24 hours. Apart from this, strong, dusty winds will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour in the Bikaner division of western Rajasthan and the adjoining Shekhawati region during the next three to four days," said Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Department, Jaipur.

"Bikaner is expected to experience strong winds and rising temperatures. Jaipur is currently expecting partly cloudy skies with highs around 38-40 °C. However, no rain is expected in Rajasthan for the next 7 days. Strong winds will prevail, potentially leading to thunderstorms. Citizens are advised to take necessary precautions," he added. (ANI)

