New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in an Interactive Session on "Investment Opportunities in PM MITRA Park" organised at a Hotel in New Delhi and interacted with industrialists to attract investment proposals.

Leading business tycoons, commercial houses and investors from the textile sector attended the session held on Wednesday.

CM Yadav discussed in detail the immense potential for investment in the PM MITRA Park, to be established near Badnawar in Dhar district. He said that the park will play a crucial role in generating employment and driving economic growth across the states.

According to an official release, CM Yadav urged investors to confidently invest in Madhya Pradesh, assuring them of rich dividends. All government facilities are available to investors. The state government guarantees the success of their businesses.

CM Yadav informed that at the interactive session held in New Delhi, leading industrialists expressed keen interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh's textile sector. As a result, investment proposals worth Rs 12,508 crore were received from 15 major companies, with the potential to generate over 18,000 jobs.

The CM further stated that, under the special initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's first PM MITRA Park is being established in Dhar district, with a Bhoomi Pujan scheduled to be held soon.

He said the Madhya Pradesh government has adopted the Prime Minister's 5F Vision--Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign--as a mission. The objective is to elevate the quality of indigenous textiles to world-class standards and expand their reach into global markets, with special focus on strengthening the entire value chain.

He added that PM Modi is consistently working to empower farmers, markets, and traditions at every level, giving the textile sector a new vision and direction.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state's potential, saying that Madhya Pradesh ranks seventh in cotton production in the country. With Gujarat being the top producer, establishing the PM MITRA Park between the two states is strategically important.

CM Yadav further emphasised that Madhya Pradesh is the land nurtured by the justice of Samrat Vikramaditya, where strong law and order have always been maintained.

The CM also noted that Madhya Pradesh, situated at the heart of India, offers numerous advantages for investors. The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor passes through the state. Madhya Pradesh has eight airports, and an extensive rail network connects it to all major cities of the country. He assured investors that wherever they wish to establish industries in the state, they will find land, power, water, approach roads, near-door connectivity, low labour costs, a skilled workforce, and every other required facility. (ANI)

