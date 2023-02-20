New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The International Union of Railways and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have come together to organize the 18th World Security Congress in Jaipur this year from February 20 to 23, a statement said on Monday.

The International Union of Railways represents the railway sector and promotes rail transport worldwide.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is a prime security and Law Enforcement Agency in the field of Railway Security in India.

The 18th edition of the Congress centred around the theme of "Railway Security Strategy: Responses and Vision for Future", will be attended by the Heads of Security of Railway Organizations from across the world, apart from the concerned officials of UIC, partner international organizations, Indian Railways, RPF and senior police officials of India.

It will be an event befitting the occasion of India taking on the leadership of hosting Railway security delegates from around the world.

It is pertinent to note that being the prime railway security agency of India, it is only natural that RPF leads the nation's efforts in the field of railway security both at national and international levels.

Having assumed the chair of the UIC Security Platform, DG RPF has taken up measures to enhance the involvement of member organizations operating in Asia, Africa and several other developing countries with the similar demographic pattern so that their voice could be heard and concerns addressed by the multilateral platform provided by the UIC.

It is in this backdrop and with India taking over the mantle of the presidency of the G-20 group of nations, India is proudly hosting the 18th World Security Congress for the International Union of Railways in the Pink City Jaipur.

RPF is the host for engaging with the security representatives of the Member Organizations of UIC.

In the year of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', there is a need to showcase India, its rich cultural heritage, soft power and its progress at appropriate international platforms. The UIC World Security Congress will be one such opportunity.

RPF is geared up to host impactful deliberations on issues of concern and challenges for Railway security across the world and has devised the sessions in a way to focus on second order problem-solving matrix so as to come up with practical and immediately implementable solutions that will result into a transformative metamorphosis of railway security across the globe.

Apart from the inaugural session, the Congress is divided into four sessions with underlying sub-themes of "Protecting Critical Assets and Freight", "Human Security Approach", "Best Railway Security Tools and Practices across the World" and "Vision 2030".

Previously, in 2006 and 2015, RPF India successfully organized and hosted the International UIC World Security Congress in New Delhi.

The Director General of RPF, Sanjay Chander IPS, has taken over as the Chairman of the International UIC Security Platform from July 2022 to July 2024.

Notably, the International Union of Railways (UIC) headquartered in Paris, France is a professional association in existence since 1922, representing the railway sector and promoting rail transport worldwide.

UIC is on a mission to promote interoperability and standardization of rail transport, increase cooperation and sharing of best practices, support members in new business and new areas of activities, propose improved technical and environmental performance of rail transport, improve competitiveness and reduce costs.

The UIC promotes strategic and tactical cooperation amongst world railway sectors as it negotiates its evolving relationship with global governments and security scenarios across continents.

The UIC security platform is empowered to develop and formulate analyses and policy positions on behalf of the rail sector in matters relating to the security of persons, property and installations.

This security platform is responsible for organizing international events from time to time on the issues defending the common interest of UIC members in the security field, promoting the exchange of information and experiences among the Security Directors of UIC members, proposing shared interest and indexing projects at Global and regional level as dictated by members' requirements or external event.

In a global scenario where criminal elements exploit the advantages of networking to devise newer ways and means of attack, it is highly imperative that positive forces also come together to face such challenges.

The Security Platform of UIC, being an international body recognized by the UN, is well suited to facilitate its members by providing a platform to share ideas and best practices. (ANI)

