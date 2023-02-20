Chandigarh, February 20: The Punjab government has asked administrative secretaries to monitor social media accounts of employees criticising or commenting adversely against policies of the government.

The order, signed by the Under Secretary with Chief Secretary, dated February 17 said it was observed that some government employees are openly criticising/commenting adversely on the government policies/achievements, etc., on the social media platforms.

Responding to the order, Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal in a tweet on Monday said: "As per our Constitution, all citizens have right to freedom of speech/expression, then how come @AAPPunjab allegedly directed administrative secretaries to monitor employees who criticize govt policies? Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Says 26,074 Government Jobs Given to Youth in Just 10 Months.

"If @BhagwantMann is doing no wrong, why to curb voices with such instruction?"

