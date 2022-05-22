Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], May 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday announced the setting up of an International Yoga and Naturopathy College in Sikkim to "boost the medical tourism sector in Northeast India".

The Minister also announced major initiatives to boost the traditional medicinal practice including Sowa Rigpa, Ayurveda and Naturopathy in the state.

The Minister attended the National Workshop on Sowa Rigpa - the traditional and ancient medicinal practice of Himalayan people in Sikkim.

Underlying the importance of Sowa Rigpa and its further exposure among people for enriching their quality of life, a 30-bed Sowa Rigpa Hospital is going to be set up in Sikkim, according to an official release.

Highlighting the importance of Ayush based growth in the region, the Union Ayush Minister said that the Ministry is exploring the possibility to set up a Research Council for Sowa Rigpa.

He said Yoga and Wellness Centres will be set up at every Gram Panchayat in the state and Ayurveda Medical College will be set up in the state under Satellite Institute Programme.

The two-day workshop was organised by the National Institute of Sowa Rigpa (NISR), under the Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with the Namgyal Institute of Tibetology (NIT) at Gangtok in Sikkim. The workshop was attended by Practitioners, Academicians, students and other stakeholders of the Sowa Rigpa medicinal practice of Himalayan people. (ANI)

