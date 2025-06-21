India News | International Yoga Day Celebrated Across Mizoram

Aizawl, Jun 21 (PTI) The International Day of Yoga was celebrated across Mizoram on Saturday with Governor Vijay Kumar Singh participating in an event at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here.

About 700 yoga practitioners took part in the event at Rajiv Gandhi stadium.

While addressing the gathering on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Singh expressed his appreciation for the increasing number of people worldwide who continue to embrace yoga.

The annual observance of the International Day of Yoga is a matter of pride and a significant recognition for India, he said.

Singh further highlighted that yoga promotes overall well-being by harmonising the body, mind and spirit and that different forms of yoga exercises are designed to enhance both physical and mental health in their own unique ways.

The governor elaborated on the significance and practice of yoga, stating that it encompasses physical fitness, stress relief, and mental clarity in a meaningful way.

He noted that practising yoga correctly not only leads to good health but also cautioned that improper practice could have negative effects.

Singh urged yoga enthusiasts to continue learning from experts and practitioners under the AYUSH Ministry.

The governor also lauded Mizoram's impressive Air Quality Index, noting that its pristine environment fosters health and happiness, creating an ideal setting for promoting yoga in the years to come.

The event featured a live telecast of Prime Minister's address from Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Participants then engaged in the Common Yoga Protocol, guided by expert instructors, performing a series of exercises to promote physical and mental wellness.

