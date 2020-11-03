Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 3 (ANI): Internet services have temporarily been suspended in Kotputli, Patwa, Shahpura, Viratnagar, Jamwa Ramgarh, Madhorajpura, Dudu, and Mozamabad for 24 hours from 5 pm on Monday, in view of Gurjar protest.

Members of the Gurjar community on Monday continued their protest demanding reservation in jobs and education as a 'most backward class' (MBC) community.

Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla said the agitation will continue until their demands are met. Speaking to ANI, Bainsla said, "We will continue our agitation till our demands are met. The government should accept our demands as early as possible."

Bainsla said the "community is united" and those who were saying that it has been divided into two factions are "wrong".

"Through this agitation, it is clear that our community is not divided and those who were saying that this community has been divided into two factions, is wrong. I want to convey a message to our community that we should fight together for our rights," he said.

Rajasthan government on October 26, 2018, passed a Bill that increased the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota from 21 per cent to 26 per cent. In December 2018, the Rajasthan government also approved one per cent reservation for Gurjars and four Other Backward Castes (OBCs).

These communities are getting one per cent separate reservation under the legal limit of 50 per cent reservation meant for the most-backward category in addition to OBC reservation. (ANI)

