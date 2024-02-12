Puducherry, Feb 12 (PTI) The interns of the Rajiv Gandhi Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital (an undertaking of the Puducherry government) in Mahe went on a day's strike on Monday urging the territorial government to raise the stipend paid to them.

Mahe is an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala limits.

The interns pointed out that Chief Minister N Rangasamy had during his visit to the region to participate in a function in the college, had promised that the stipend would be increased from the present Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 per month for an intern.

"The assurance is yet to see the light of the day and even the present stipend is not regularly available," the interns stated in a release.

"We hope that the government will implement the promise without loss of time lest the interns should resort to a relay strike," they said.

The interns are from all over the Union Territory of Puducherry and also from Lakshadweep.

Official sources told PTI that the government had promised to enhance the stipend to Rs 20,000 to ensure parity with the amount paid in the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute in Puducherry.

"The file relating to the upward revision of the stipend in keeping with the promise given by the chief minister had been forwarded to the government for implementation," the sources said.

