Kochi (Kerala), Feb 20 (PTI) Showcasing Kerala's strategic advantages as a sustainable destination for a wide range of enterprises that define Industry 4.0, the two-day Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS 2025) will commence here on Friday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the summit at Lulu International Convention Centre, Kochi, in the presence of Union and State Ministers, foreign delegates, and industry leaders, an official release said.

The summit is being organised by the Government of Kerala with the support of various industry organisations.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary will address the opening session.

Over 3,000 delegates are attending the conclave, which will focus on various sectors, including AI and robotics, aerospace and defence, logistics, maritime and packaging, pharma, medical devices, and biotech.

Other key sectors include renewable energy, ayurveda, food tech, high-value-added rubber products, tourism and hospitality, and recycling and waste management, the release added.

"The government will ensure that the investment proposals made at IKGS are converted into actual projects and will make the progress of their implementation publicly available," Minister for Industries, Law, and Coir P Rajeeve said in the release.

Along with business sessions and country-focused interactions, the summit will also feature numerous sessions to discuss the government's new Industrial Policy, which has identified over 22 priority sectors for proactive promotion, the release added.

