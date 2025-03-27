New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): The Indian Olympic AssociationNew Delhi (IOA) has appealed to the division bench of the Delhi High Court, seeking to overturn a recent ruling by its single bench. The ruling had invalidated an order from the IOA President that created a five-member Ad-Hoc committee to manage the affairs of the Bihar Olympic Association.

The division bench, comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, on Thursday fixed the matter for hearing tomorrow. The recent single bench observed that the IOA order did not meet the legal requirements and thus deserved to be annulled.

The bench of Justice Sachin Datta in an order passed on February 24, 2025 and said, "I find that the impugned action on the part of the President, IOA in constituting an Ad-hoc Committee "to look after the affairs" of the Bihar Olympic Association does not satisfy the requirements of law. The impugned order dated January 1, 2025, is consequently set aside."

The court's directive was issued during the hearing of a petition filed by the Bihar Olympic Association, "While setting aside the impugned order dated January 1, 2025, this Court takes on record the statement made by the counsel for the petitioner Bihar Olympics Association that expeditious and urgent steps shall be taken to ensure that the Constitution of the Bihar Olympic Association is amended to bring the same in line with the IOA Constitution and the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011 and elections shall be held expeditiously to elect the members of the Executive Committee of the Bihar Olympic Association."

It further added, "Let the above be done within three months from today, failing which, it shall be open for the IOA to take appropriate disciplinary action against the petitioner including by way of suspension and/or any such measure contemplated under Article 6.1.5 and/or any other provisions of the Constitution of the IOA, directed the court."

The petition challenged the Indian Olympic Association's decision and sought the dissolution of the Ad-Hoc Committee, especially considering the upcoming 38th National Games scheduled to take place from January 28 to February 14.

The lawyer representing the Bihar Olympics Association submitted that the president of the IOA does not hold the power to unilaterally appoint a commission or a committee, and such a power lies exclusively with the General Assembly.

According to the IOA counsel, Article 15.1.4 does not apply to this case, as the action taken against the petitioner is not considered a disciplinary measure under the IOA Constitution.

However, the IOA President has the authority to form a committee or commission under Article 17 in conjunction with Article 15.1.5, and this can be ratified post-formation as per Article 17.5 and Rule 15.1.5 of the IOA Constitution. (ANI)

