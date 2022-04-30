New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has extended the last date of online application for all programmes of the academic session 2022-23 till May 31.

Candidates can apply for around 182 academic programmes from undergraduate to PhD level till May 31, 2022.

Also Read | ED Seizes Rs 5,551 Crore Assets of Xiaomi Technology India Under Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Earlier, the last date to file an online application was April 30.

"Now one can apply for all programmes based on national- level tests, programmes based on the university-conducted entrance tests and programmes on merit till May 31, 2022," the statement read.

Also Read | Heatwave at Isolated Places in Uttar Pradesh, Mercury Hits 47.4 Degrees Celsius in Banda.

Students can apply through the link https://ipu.admissions.nic.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)