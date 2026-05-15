India News | IPC Organizes Scientific Conclave, Interactive Session on Indian Pharmacopoeia 2026 at NIPER Hyderabad

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) organizes Scientific Conclave and Interactive Session on Indian Pharmacopoeia 2026 at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad, Telangana, in collaboration with NIPER, Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), and the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) Telangana Chapter.

According to the release by the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the conclave focused on the theme "Significance of Indian Pharmacopoeia Reference Standards and Impurity Standards in Ensuring Pharmaceutical Quality."

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Conclave brings together pharmaceutical quality, clinical, regulatory and industry experts for the first time to deliberate on clinical implications of pharmacopoeial impurities and patient safety.

The IPC, mandated with promoting the quality, safety, and rational use of medicines, continues to undertake initiatives aimed at strengthening pharmaceutical quality and safeguarding patient safety. Recognizing that the quality of medicines remains a critical component of public health protection, IPC has been consistently addressing issues related to pharmaceutical quality through scientific, regulatory, and stakeholder engagement platforms. The present conclave was organized to deliberate upon the significance of Indian Pharmacopoeia Reference Substances (IPRS) and impurity standards in ensuring the quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines, the release stated.

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The conference was formally inaugurated by Prof. Shailendra Saraf, Director, NIPER Hyderabad, who appreciated IPC for collaborating with academic institutions in advancing pharmaceutical quality initiatives. He highlighted that such collaborations with premier institutions, including NIPER Hyderabad and previously NIPER Ahmedabad, provide an important platform for scientific exchange and capacity building among regulators, academia, and industry stakeholders.

Dr. V. Kalaiselvan, Secretary-cum-Scientific Director, IPC, emphasized that impurity profiling and scientifically established pharmacopoeial standards are essential components in reducing adverse effects associated with pharmaceutical impurities. He reiterated IPC's commitment towards strengthening medicine quality systems and contributing to the vision of "Viksit Bharat" through robust pharmacopoeial standards and quality assurance mechanisms.

The inaugural session was attended by senior officials from IPC, CDSCO, NIPER Hyderabad, and the pharmaceutical industry. K. Narendran, Deputy Drugs Controller (India), CDSCO, Hyderabad, also addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of harmonized standards and regulatory oversight in ensuring medicine quality.

During the technical sessions, experts from IPC, CDSCO, academia, and the pharmaceutical industry deliberated upon contemporary issues related to pharmacopoeial standards, impurity control, regulatory compliance, advancements in Indian Pharmacopoeia 2026, impurity reference standards, pharmaceutical quality assurance, risk assessment approaches, and emerging global concerns in pharmaceutical impurity management and regulatory control, the release said.

The conclave concluded with an interactive open discussion involving experts from IPC, CDSCO, State Licensing Authorities, academia, clinicians, researchers, and industry representatives on various aspects of pharmaceutical impurities, analytical methodologies, regulatory expectations, and implementation challenges.

The release said that the conference was well attended by regulators, pharmaceutical industry professionals, academicians, clinicians, analytical scientists, and researchers from across the country, reaffirming IPC's continued commitment towards strengthening medicine quality systems and promoting public health protection through scientifically robust pharmacopoeial standards. (ANI)

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