Mahakumbh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): As part of preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ensuring world-class facilities for millions of devotees attending the event.

According to an official release, this includes arrangements for shelter for over 1 lakh passengers and the operation of approximately 3,000 special fair trains.

Also Read | UK Royal Mail Scandal: Managers Faked Deliveries To Receive Bonuses, Says Report.

In addition, IRCTC, the tourism and hospitality branch of Indian Railways, has completed the construction of the luxury tent city, Mahakumbh Gram, near the Triveni Sangam.

Located in Sector No. 25 of Naini, Arail in Prayagraj, this tent city is situated about 3.5 km from the Sangam, on the banks of the Ganga. It offers world-class accommodations, including super deluxe tents and villas, complete with modern amenities.

Also Read | Reliance Industries Stock Falls 23% From Highest Level in July 2024, Records Longest Losing Streak Since COVID-19 Market Slump.

The rent for these tents will range from Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per day, with guests enjoying private bathrooms, hot and cold water, air blowers, bed linens, towels, and food services. Villa guests will also have access to a private seating area and television.

Online bookings for stays at Mahakumbh Gram are now open from January 10 to February 28. Reservations can be made easily through the IRCTC website, with additional information available on both the IRCTC and Tourism Department websites and the Mahakumbh App.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government will establish a 300-bed deluxe dormitory in Prayagraj to accommodate pilgrims and tourists, officials said.

According to officials, the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) will enhance its tent-based deluxe accommodation facilities by establishing the 300-bed deluxe dormitory within the Maha Kumbh Mela area. This large-scale project, soon to be launched, aims to provide premium lodging options for visitors.

The dormitory will feature a total of 50 tents, divided into three categories: 20 tents with 4 beds each, 10 tents with 6 beds each, and 20 tents with 8 beds each.

Tent cities are being constructed and operated in the Mahakumbh Mela area to meet the needs of international tourists, VIPs, and general pilgrims.

These tent cities will provide world-class facilities for groups of tourists and pilgrims, ensuring a comfortable stay while enjoying the Mahakumbh experience.

The deluxe tents in the Mahakumbh Mela area will offer a host of premium amenities, including air conditioning, double beds with mattresses, sofa sets, customised interiors, writing desks, geysers, fire extinguishers, quilts and blankets, mosquito nets, Wi-Fi, a dining area, common sitting areas, a waiting lounge, and a meeting lounge. Guests will also enjoy serene views of the river, creating a delightful and immersive experience.

Under the guidance of the Yogi government, the Maha Kumbh 2025 will feature a vibrant display of India's cultural diversity from January 10 to February 24. The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department is finalising preparations to showcase the rich folk arts of India during this period, a press release said.

The Culture Department will set up 20 small stages at key locations across Prayagraj, allowing tourists, devotees, and locals to experience the country's diverse cultural heritage for 45 days. Folk dance forms from various states across India will be performed on these stages. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)