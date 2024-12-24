London, December 24: A scandal has erupted in the UK, revealing that Royal Mail managers allegedly instructed postal workers to falsify delivery attempts in order to inflate their bonuses, a report has said. According to The Telegraph, postal workers were told to mark packages as "attempted deliveries" without actually visiting customers' homes. While the parcel would not be delivered, customer operations managers would still receive bonuses tied to meeting delivery targets.

One whistleblower revealed they were asked to scan parcels as "inaccessible" multiple times, triggering false notifications to customers claiming that delivery attempts had been made, the report said. However, no attempt was actually carried out. "It's dishonest, and customers are left expecting parcels that never arrive," said the unnamed worker, who described a culture of greed among the managers focused solely on bonuses.

UK Royal Mail Scandal

Customer operations managers can earn up to 49,000 Pounds annually, with a 10% bonus, potentially adding 5,000 Pounds to their salary for hitting targets. In contrast, postal workers receive a fraction of that, with bonuses totalling 200 Pounds.

The scandal comes amid the UK government's approval of Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's 3.6 billion Pound takeover of Royal Mail's parent company, International Distribution Services (IDS). The company has been facing increasing competition from logistics giants like Amazon and DHL.

