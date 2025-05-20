New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Ishaan Bhadoo from India is among the 95 outstanding scholars and future leaders the Gates Cambridge Trust has announced who will form the 25th cohort of Gates Cambridge Scholars.

Bhadoo is the only scholar from India to be selected for PhD in mathematics and 4th from India among the 95 outstanding scholars announced Gates Cambridge. The other 3 scholars selected from India are Snigdha Gupta for PhD in Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, Adhib Husaain Sayed for Phd in Architecture and Yashita Kandhari for MPhil in Ethics of AI, Data and Algorithms and according to the release of Gates Cambridge Trust.

Also Read | SC on Law Graduates: Supreme Court Bars Fresh Law Graduates From Judicial Services Examination, Mandates 3-Year Legal Practice for Entry-Level Civil Judge Posts.

Bill Gates, co-founder of the Gates Foundation and Microsoft, said: "When we started the Gates Cambridge Scholarship in 2000, we wanted to help exceptional students from all over the world experience the university's 800-year legacy of higher education, learn from each other, and prepare to be global leaders. Twenty-five years later, the alumni of the program have gone on to remarkable careers, in fields ranging from public health to international relations, chemistry to information technology, and oceanography to neuroscience. We couldn't be prouder of the difference they're making, and the leaders they have become."

Bhadoo studied mathematics at the Indian Statistical Institute, Bangalore where he developed a strong interest in probability theory, especially in how randomness interacts with geometry in models like percolation and random walks.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Stone Quarry Collapse: 5 Die as Rocks Cave In at Stone Quarry Site in Sivaganga District.

Bhadoo is currently pursuing Part III of the Mathematical Tripos (MASt) at Cambridge and will soon begin a PhD in mathematics and will be part of the Gates Cambridge community.

2025 marks the 25th anniversary of Gates Cambridge, the University of Cambridge's prestigious postgraduate scholarship programme for the most socially engaged and academically brilliant students from around the world.

Since the first class in 2001, Gates Cambridge has awarded 2,218 scholarships to scholars from 112 countries who represent nearly 800 universities globally (more than 200 in the USA) and around 90 academic departments and all 31 Colleges at Cambridge.

To commemorate the quarter century, 95 new scholars have been selected and will form the Class of 2025, beginning their studies in October. For the first time this year's international interviews took place in Singapore, where Gates Cambridge Scholar Yeo Bee Yin, a Malaysian MP and former Minister, took part in a special event on innovation, sustainable development and green technology in the ASEAN region.

The Gates Cambridge community is a unique one where scholars come together from a broad sweep of disciplines, backgrounds and countries to tackle the most challenging issues humanity faces.

The 2025 scholars come from all regions of the world and their research covers everything from space agriculture and bilingualism to cyber biosecurity and building responsible AI systems for supporting disabled communities.

This year, the Trust is boosting its numbers, particularly in underrepresented countries. It has its second scholar from Georgia, its third from Uganda, Belarus and Bosnia and Herzegovina and its sixth from the Philippines.

The 2025 scholars, 57 of whom are doing PhDs and 38 MPhils, represent 35 different primary nationalities.

Professor Eilis Ferran, Provost of the Gates Cambridge Trust, said: "I'm delighted to announce our 25th anniversary cohort of 95 new scholars. Gates Cambridge has always selected scholars based on their outstanding academic achievement and their commitment to change the world for the better. Already they are having a ripple effect in the many disciplines and industry sectors they have gone on to work in. We know that our new scholars will thrive in the rich, international community at Cambridge and we trust that they will go on to have a significant impact in their various fields and more broadly, tackling the urgent global challenges we face today."

Professor Deborah Prentice, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cambridge and Chair of the Board of the Gates Cambridge Trust, said: "We are incredibly proud of all that Gates Cambridge has achieved. This exceptional programme is successfully producing the leaders that will address many of the common challenges facing humanity. As we celebrate 25 years of impact, we look forward with excitement to what the next 25 years will bring." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)